Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Expands By 22.1%

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 918,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,510. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

