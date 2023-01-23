Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expands By 5.2%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 245,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Trading Up 2.1 %

CABO traded up $16.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $800.32. 57,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,586.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $951.60.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

