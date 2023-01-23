Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Decreases By 13.5%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of CALX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 393,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Calix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 539,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

