Short Interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Rises By 5.8%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 94,600 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $267,718.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 973,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,373.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,605. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.52. 1,328,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $958.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRON. Barclays dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

