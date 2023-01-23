Short Interest in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Declines By 13.4%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,840,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 14,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. 2,537,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

