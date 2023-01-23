Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expands By 15.5%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,440,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 72,230,000 shares. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 95,587,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,809,430. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 465.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 896,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 738,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,304,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 573,589 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,983,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,185 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.