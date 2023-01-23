Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expands By 15.5%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,440,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 72,230,000 shares. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 95,587,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,809,430. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
