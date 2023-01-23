Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Increases By 9.0%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $28.27. 15,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,467. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $384.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

