Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Rises By 11.9%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
GSM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,253. The stock has a market cap of $882.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
GSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
