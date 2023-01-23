Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Rises By 11.9%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

GSM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,253. The stock has a market cap of $882.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after buying an additional 645,540 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after buying an additional 317,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 704,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,065,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 551,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

GSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

