Short Interest in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Decreases By 8.1%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Finnovate Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.33 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 38,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Finnovate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Get Finnovate Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNVT. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 248,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finnovate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnovate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.