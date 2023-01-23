Short Interest in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Grows By 21.8%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FAF traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 557,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,156. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.