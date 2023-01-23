Short Interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Rises By 10.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,870,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 40,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

fuboTV Stock Performance

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,611,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,440,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.02. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The firm had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.47 million. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in fuboTV by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 34.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

