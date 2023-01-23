Short Interest in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Rises By 14.9%

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.0 %

GXO traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.35. 477,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

