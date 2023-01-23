Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Rises By 21.5%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 410,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.8 %
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $255.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.93 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Read More
