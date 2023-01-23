Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Expands By 9.3%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 125,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,442. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

