Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Expands By 9.3%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 125,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,442. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40.
