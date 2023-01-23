Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $174.91 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $174.91 million and $45.56 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00392710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.00777100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00098939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00591151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00193993 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,095,402,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

