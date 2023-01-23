Sierra Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 213,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 292,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.65 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

