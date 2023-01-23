Sierra Capital LLC Sells 123 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

NYSE PSX opened at $107.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

