Sierra Capital LLC Sells 415 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $120.97 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

