Sierra Capital LLC Sells 597 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $684,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 507,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,133,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,343,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $196.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.