Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,716 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,653,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

