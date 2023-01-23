Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Raises Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Option Care Health makes up about 1.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,258,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.05. 800,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,753. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

