Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,492,000 after buying an additional 292,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after buying an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,147,000 after purchasing an additional 185,302 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,178. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

