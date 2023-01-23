SKALE Network Price Tops $0.0358 on Major Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $148.79 million and $9.82 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,152,519,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

