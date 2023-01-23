Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWX. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

