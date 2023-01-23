Spell Token (SPELL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.71 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $79.38 million and $13.71 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spell Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

