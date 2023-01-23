Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) PT Raised to $20.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sterling Check by 36.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sterling Check by 15.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

