Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$66.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$60.50. 523,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,906. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.27. The firm has a market cap of C$27.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$285.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,858.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

