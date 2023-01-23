Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$66.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.83.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.0 %
Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$60.50. 523,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,906. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.27. The firm has a market cap of C$27.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.31.
Insider Activity
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,858.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
