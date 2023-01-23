Stifel Nicolaus Raises Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $146.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.80.

NYSE:WTS opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $186.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.60.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

