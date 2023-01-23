Stifel Nicolaus Trims Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Target Price to C$16.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.32.

Shares of TSE:ELD traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.22. 270,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,231. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.61. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.01.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$284.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

