StockNews.com Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.