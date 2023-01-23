StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.12 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

