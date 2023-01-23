StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.12 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.20.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
