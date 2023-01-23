StockNews.com Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

