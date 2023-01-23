Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.84

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.84 and last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 25958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Strategic Education Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,650,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,621,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,680,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

