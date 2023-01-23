Synapse (SYN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.04 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Synapse has a market cap of $162.70 million and $6.04 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003913 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars.

