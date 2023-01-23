Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Hits $118.32 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $118.32 million and $14.88 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,824.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00585264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00196428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.