Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.34. 547,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,206. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.