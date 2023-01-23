Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $89,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 252,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.