The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

