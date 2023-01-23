The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $79.46. 2,072,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

