Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $241.35 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $241.35 million and approximately $14.94 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00226015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002876 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02330837 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $10,612,365.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.