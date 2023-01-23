Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.97

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 256273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 36,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

