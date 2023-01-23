TomoChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.89 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $33.89 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,089,312 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

