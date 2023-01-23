TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 5.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.67.

NYSE TDG traded up $11.14 on Monday, reaching $683.79. 182,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,006. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $631.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $691.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

