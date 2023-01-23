Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 172672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Trillium Gold Mines Trading Down 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

