Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $3.14 billion 7.31 -$86.00 million ($0.37) -103.46 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.49 -$79.06 million ($5.81) -1.03

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

52.1% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trip.com Group and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 4 1 0 2.20

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $37.89, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 35.68%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -8.10% 0.17% 0.10% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -46.03% -472.90% -13.39%

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software that leverages clinically validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to guide dose optimization; and PrescribeWellness, a PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform. Further, the company provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations; and 350 health plans and approximately 18,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

