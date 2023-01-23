Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Rating Increased to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFPM. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

