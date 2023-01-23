Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.70

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHOGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.70 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.64), with a volume of 854851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.65).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30. The stock has a market cap of £209.85 million and a PE ratio of 481.82.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triple Point Social Housing REIT news, insider Peter Coward purchased 813 shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £487.80 ($595.24).

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

Read More

