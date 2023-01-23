Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.70

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.70 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.64), with a volume of 854851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.65).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30. The stock has a market cap of £209.85 million and a PE ratio of 481.82.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

In other Triple Point Social Housing REIT news, insider Peter Coward purchased 813 shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £487.80 ($595.24).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

