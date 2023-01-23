Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $87.59 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00591778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00194015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000692 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003819 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24285499 USD and is up 8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,728,290.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.