Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 million, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $33.23 million during the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,833.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,996 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 895,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,545,978.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

