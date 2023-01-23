UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $64,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.28.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $488.91. 1,209,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.47. The firm has a market cap of $456.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

